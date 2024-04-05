Crown Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $337.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

