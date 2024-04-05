Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 311,344 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,344 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 0.5% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 68,106 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $730.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

