Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,240 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Crown Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

