Crown Wealth Group LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.95.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.6 %

MA opened at $469.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.97 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $469.10 and its 200 day moving average is $428.99. The stock has a market cap of $438.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

