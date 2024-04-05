CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Holdings Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,979 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.38% of CubeSmart worth $39,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,571 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 124,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 95.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 34.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 275,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.69.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 112.71%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

