Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.04 and last traded at $72.84. 406,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,304,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $1,017,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,971,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,209 shares of company stock worth $7,608,778 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

