D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.42. 371,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,939. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average is $135.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

