DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Braze in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.07). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Braze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share.

Get Braze alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRZE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. Braze has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,315,000 after acquiring an additional 480,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,127,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,900,000 after buying an additional 352,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Braze by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.