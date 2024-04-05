DA Davidson Upgrades XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on XOS to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get XOS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XOS

XOS Stock Up 5.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of XOS opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. XOS has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in XOS by 568.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in XOS by 2,011.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 468,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in XOS by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 379,139 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in XOS by 735.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 211,484 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.