Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is MWA Asset Management’s 9th Largest Position

MWA Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 2.3% of MWA Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $407.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

