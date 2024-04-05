Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $53.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,956,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 742,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 17,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 237,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 62,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

