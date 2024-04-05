Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

DFAC stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

