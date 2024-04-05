Disc Medicine’s (IRON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRON

Disc Medicine Price Performance

Shares of IRON opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.18. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $77.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). Analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at $92,779,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 145,781 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at $32,982,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,973,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.