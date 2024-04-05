Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.04. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

