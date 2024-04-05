Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,918 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.88. The stock had a trading volume of 222,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $131.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

