Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.78. Approximately 45,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 51,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.77.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.73. The firm has a market cap of C$150.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

