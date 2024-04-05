DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.
A number of research firms have commented on DLO. Barclays reduced their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.
Shares of DLocal stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
