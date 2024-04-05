DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research firms have commented on DLO. Barclays reduced their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 866.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after buying an additional 2,059,580 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $16,268,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

