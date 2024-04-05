Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Dollarama Trading Up 10.0 %

TSE:DOL opened at C$110.37 on Friday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$80.81 and a one year high of C$110.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOL shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.36.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.