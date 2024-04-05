Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$110.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DOL. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$109.36.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollarama
Dollarama Stock Up 3.1 %
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.