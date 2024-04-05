Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$110.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOL. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$109.36.

DOL stock traded up C$3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$113.76. The company had a trading volume of 162,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,193. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$80.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.62.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

