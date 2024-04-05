Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$125.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada cut Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$109.36.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOL

Dollarama Stock Performance

About Dollarama

TSE:DOL traded up C$3.39 on Friday, hitting C$113.76. The stock had a trading volume of 162,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,193. The stock has a market cap of C$31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$102.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$98.62. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$80.81 and a 52-week high of C$114.07.

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.