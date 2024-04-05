Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.43% of Domino’s Pizza worth $205,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,053,000 after buying an additional 205,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ stock traded up $8.16 on Friday, reaching $491.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,575. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $508.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.66.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.66.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

