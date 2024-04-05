Domo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,839 put options on the company. This is an increase of 285% compared to the typical volume of 998 put options.
Domo Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,040. Domo has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Domo will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Domo
Institutional Trading of Domo
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth about $600,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
