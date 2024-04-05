Domo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,839 put options on the company. This is an increase of 285% compared to the typical volume of 998 put options.

Domo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,040. Domo has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Domo will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

Institutional Trading of Domo

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,177.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $384,563.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth about $600,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Our Latest Report on DOMO

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.