Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,489 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 2.39% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $43,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,241,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after purchasing an additional 508,638 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,264,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 714.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 115,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 101,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $832,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.09. 49,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.33. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $194,520.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

