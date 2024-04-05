DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Julie Eddleman Sells 900 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $29,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,742,000 after acquiring an additional 362,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after buying an additional 301,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on DV

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.