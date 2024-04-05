Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOCS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of DOCS opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. Doximity has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Doximity by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 136,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,236,000 after purchasing an additional 616,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,363 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,518,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 215,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

