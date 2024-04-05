DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 176,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 331,387 shares.The stock last traded at $8.61 and had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRD. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

