Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) is Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,270,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,107 shares during the period. Dream Finders Homes accounts for approximately 28.4% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $80,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 192.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,282,053.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,403,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $892,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,282,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,403,200.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,767,155 over the last three months. Company insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 2.5 %

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dream Finders Homes

About Dream Finders Homes

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.