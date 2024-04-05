Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CEO Sells $173,550.00 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DRQ opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,342.00 and a beta of 0.84. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 36.8% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,158,000 after acquiring an additional 593,982 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 365.7% in the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 697,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,653,000 after buying an additional 547,859 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after buying an additional 345,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after buying an additional 292,521 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $8,170,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

