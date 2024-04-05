DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 5.3% in March

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DSV A/S Price Performance

DSV A/S stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. DSV A/S has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. DSV A/S had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

About DSV A/S

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3274 per share. This is a boost from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

