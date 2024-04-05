DSW Capital’s (DSW) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

DSW opened at GBX 50 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.97 million, a PE ratio of -5,100.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.32. DSW Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.94).

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

