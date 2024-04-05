DSW Capital’s (DSW) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
DSW Capital Stock Performance
DSW opened at GBX 50 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.97 million, a PE ratio of -5,100.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.32. DSW Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.94).
DSW Capital Company Profile
