DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

DTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

DTM opened at $63.44 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 400.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,150,000 after buying an additional 1,428,679 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,537,000 after buying an additional 1,128,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $61,638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,462,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

