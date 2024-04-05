Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $13.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DNB opened at $9.57 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

