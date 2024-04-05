Dynamic Metals Limited (ASX:DYM) Insider Purchases A$19,200.00 in Stock

Dynamic Metals Limited (ASX:DYM – Get Free Report) insider Justin Mannolini bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,200.00 ($12,467.53).
Dynamic Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of minerals in Western Australia. It holds interest in the Widgiemooltha lithium, nickel, and gold project that covers an area of 848.8 square kilometers; the Lake Percy project, which consists of two exploration licenses; and the Deep Well nickel, copper, and PGE project located in Western Australia.
