eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.11. 3,320,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,743,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.