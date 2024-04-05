Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.9% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $13.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $781.55. 1,403,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $742.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $363.04 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $747.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $644.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

