Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.9 %

LLY stock traded up $14.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $782.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $747.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.13. The company has a market capitalization of $743.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $363.04 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

