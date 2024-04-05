Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $13.47 on Friday, reaching $781.55. 1,403,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $363.04 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $747.98 and a 200-day moving average of $644.13. The firm has a market cap of $742.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.