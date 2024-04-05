Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded up $12.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $780.91. 1,380,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $747.98 and its 200-day moving average is $644.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $363.04 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

