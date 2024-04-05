ELIS Hits 24 Hour Volume of $103.84 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $103.84 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00014213 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00020997 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001566 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,691.44 or 0.99841688 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011394 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00126086 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05252192 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,452.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

