Emerald Advisors LLC Acquires 1,213 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

