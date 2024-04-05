Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for approximately 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. StockNews.com downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

