Emerald Advisors LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Emerald Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.27 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day moving average is $161.19. The company has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

