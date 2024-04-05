Emerald Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

