Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Emeren Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

SOL stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Emeren Group has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emeren Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Emeren Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 74.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

