Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 103,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 60,534 shares.The stock last traded at $31.70 and had previously closed at $31.37.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $515.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.