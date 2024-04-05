Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10,987.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $286,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 622,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $114.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,595. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $114.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

