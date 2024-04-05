Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 323.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,258 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $239,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,818. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

