Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $35.63 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

