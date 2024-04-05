Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.45 and last traded at $35.53. Approximately 201,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 548,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.07 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

