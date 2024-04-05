Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.20

Energi (NRG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.89 million and $907,219.91 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00025033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,527,515 coins and its circulating supply is 75,527,514 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

